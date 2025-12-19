Tory Lanez Claims He's Never Been Violent Towards A Woman

At around the 13-second mark of the NBC News on-air report below, the Canadian rapper and singer claims that he has never been violent towards a woman. This follows Lanez's continued claim of innocence amid his appeal attempts and much more, claims that he doubled down on during this interview.

"I've never been violent towards a woman. I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," he expressed. "There is definitely a very big misconception about me that seems to the public as [if] I'm this monster. I feel like I was catapulted into this poster child for the un-protection of Black women and it's just so unlike me. And I've never really had a chance to express that. But you can look at my criminal record. I don't have one, I never had one. And I feel like that connotation that I would do anything of this monstrous proportion is just completely incorrect, and it's wrong."

Then, Tory Lanez addressed his trial, revealing whether or not he regrets not testifying on the witness stand. "I think if I would've taken the stand, the verdict would've definitely been very different," he remarked.

Tory Lanez's NBC Interview

From there, Tory Lanez's lawyer also spoke out. Crystal Morgan spoke on the allegations that new medical records supposedly related to Megan Thee Stallion prove Lanez's alleged innocence. Still, these debates on fragments came up during the trial, and the jury found sufficient evidence to convict Tory.

"I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming," he expressed. The Brampton artist also spoke on his prison bid.

"Truthfully, I've done my best to keep my head above water," he shared. "But mentally, I've gone through trauma that I sometimes even struggle with. Because I never imagined myself dealing with things that I would have to deal with. I've been stabbed 17 times. I almost lost my life."