Shrug It Off / Variables - Songs by Tory Lanez

You can say what you want about Tory Lanez given his situation these days. But one thing that you can't deny is ability to effortlessly switch from his hard-hitting rap pocket to his singing. Like with most of his "Lost Tapes," he's giving everyone two more gems of contrasting styles in "Shrug It Off" and "Variables." The former is a steadier and slower cut about how all of his setbacks have made him incredibly strong and mentally solid. "Variables" is similar in tone but finds Tory lanez rapping his a*s off for two-minutes straight. With these two additions to the "Free Tory Playlist," Genius says the total is now at an astounding 109.
Release Date(s): December 4/5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Variables"
Baby, yes, I'm that n**** indeed, I'm trying to leave, but a n**** in deep
I'm talking, I don't share no combos with characters I'm way above y'all
I'm doing aeriels, I think about my goals, f*ck the variables
Everything is untraced, the only thing that seem to bring me peace is seeing my son face
'Cause he gon' be me one day