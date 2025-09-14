Tory Lanez fans are still loving the weekly drops on Fridays for his Free Tory series, so he and his team are keeping them coming. The incarcerated rapper, who's facing 10 years for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, had plenty of material in the tuck ready to go at any time.
While they aren't coming out at the best period of his life, it's definitely got his fans even more ready to see him become a free man again. Throughout this year-long run, we have received some strong cuts. Some have floated around the internet for years, namely "Real Addresses," "Tim Duncan," and others.
But the rest have a cool way for hardcore fans of his to hear some of the material he was cooking up over the last several years. This week though, we are going back to 2022, the year in which Tory was transitioning out of his 80s synth pop era.
We get a bit of a taste of it sonically on "Glock 44," although the lyrical content is vastly different. However, he sounds really good rapping over it with a lot of intensity and passion. "Ruffles Bag" is more traditional Lanez, as he rides a melodic trap/pop rap beat.
Tory Lanez "Glock 44" / "Ruffles Bag"
Quotable Lyrics From "Glock 44":
The industry tried to lock me out, but the hood didn’t
Now I’m on fire, pen out the oven with good mittens
I take them years back, I was telling them the vision
Saying you supported me, n****, no the f*ck you didn’t, yeah
Buzz in the air, PJ still cutting my hair
My jeans ruffle and flare, she got that freak look in her face