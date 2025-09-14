Tory Lanez has causally stashed away some of his strongest lyrical onslaughts for this "Lost Tapes" series and he's got another two here.

The industry tried to lock me out, but the hood didn’t Now I’m on fire, pen out the oven with good mittens I take them years back, I was telling them the vision Saying you supported me, n****, no the f*ck you didn’t, yeah Buzz in the air, PJ still cutting my hair My jeans ruffle and flare, she got that freak look in her face

But the rest have a cool way for hardcore fans of his to hear some of the material he was cooking up over the last several years. This week though, we are going back to 2022, the year in which Tory was transitioning out of his 80s synth pop era.

While they aren't coming out at the best period of his life, it's definitely got his fans even more ready to see him become a free man again. Throughout this year-long run, we have received some strong cuts. Some have floated around the internet for years, namely "Real Addresses," "Tim Duncan," and others.

