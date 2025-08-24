Tory Lanez Slows It Down On New "Lost Tapes" Singles "Bonnie & Clyde" & "Prostitute Flange"

Tory Lanez's latest "Lost Tapes" offerings are from 2022 and 2021 respectively, and carry a more mellow sound.

Tory Lanez continues to face plenty of legal issues from behind bars, but this hasn't slowed down his mission to feed his fans consistently. He just dropped two chill new singles from his Lost Tapes series: "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Prostitute Flange."

While each track has its own breezy and melodic elements, the former carries a stronger swing in its bounce as it fleshes out a mellow acoustic guitar line. The "Stuck Behind The Wall" artist delivers a pretty passionate vocal performance about his former ride or die, and some dynamic flows draw a lot out of this short runtime.

On the other hand, "Prostitute Flange" has a slower pace but some more lush instrumentation to carry it. Electric guitar plucks center the cut, but background vocals, harmonies, and echo effects give a lot more atmosphere here. Although the vocal performance here is more sprawling, this shows off the technical chops a little more. If nothing else, these new tracks show the versatility and sheer breadth of Tory Lanez's Lost Tapes series once more.

Elsewhere, amid appeal struggles, there are still a lot of narratives causing debate online. Even if many folks online only talk about him for these drama-filled developments, he still has a big base of listeners tuning into his vault consistently. So the future looks tough ahead, but there are reasons to keep heads held high beyond the more serious controversies at hand. We'll see what the next Lost Tapes installments hold, and how they continue this legacy.

Read More: Tory Lanez Must Pay Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Fees For Disastrous Deposition

Tory Lanez – "Bonnie & Clyde" & "Prostitute Flange"

Quotable Lyrics (from "Bonnie & Clyde")
Natural glow up on you, you bringing life to still picture,
Somehow it's always problems every time a n***a deal with you,
Relax your mind, the only time that I can deal with you,
Keep it real with you, on the real

Read More: Multiple New Politicians Join Tory Lanez’s Fight For Freedom

