Tory Lanez Continues To Challenge Fairness Of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Tory Lanez plays basketball at the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez is still fighting for his freedom as he serves a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez is still fighting for his convictions to be overturned in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. At a hearing today, his attorney Laura L. Cepero told a group judges that his team maintains an "unwavering belief" that he's innocent. She also alleged that his trial was unfair.

According to her, the prosecution allegedly misinterpreted DNA evidence, which she claims is unlikely to be his.

“It is actually marginally more likely that another member of the African American population touched this gun over Mr. Peterson,” Cepero alleged, per Billboard. “If our jury had heard that Mr. Peterson maybe one in a million touched the gun, I believe that would have been enough to tip that scale and show reasonable doubt.”

Tory Lanez Release Date
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the latest argument made by Lanez's legal team comes just a few days after a California appeals court denied two petitions they filed. The petitions alleged that his due process rights had been violated. They also alleged that valuable evidence had not been made available to defense attorneys. Allegedly, this included the gun used to shoot Meg, and the bullet fragments that were found in her foot.

The appeals court's ruling cited a response from prosecutors. They insisted that the gun was at the Los Angeles Police Department, and that testing it for DNA yet another time wouldn't change anything.

“Petitioner has failed to [show] that additional DNA testing would establish a claim of actual innocence,” they wrote. “Both parties’ experts at trial agreed that DNA testing of the magazine showed none of petitioner’s DNA was present, and as to the gun itself the inconclusive findings could neither exclude nor include petitioner as a minor contributor to the DNA found on the gun.”

Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in the shooting back in 2023. He'll be eligible for parole in November of 2029, but if it's not granted, he'll be behind bars until 2033.

