Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Steve Stoute For Calling Him A "Clout Chaser"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Steve Stoute and Rich Kleiman recently had a conversation about Stephen A. Smith, and the First Take host did not take kindly to it.

Stephen A. Smith has always been opinionated. However, throughout the years, it is clear that Smith has been upping the ante. His commentary has become more dramatic, and there have been times when he has presented himself as some sort of WWE figure. Someone who is more about interpersonal beef rather than actual sports journalism and analysis.

This has caught the attention of many of his peers. Those who work for ESPN do not dare to criticize Smith. That said, there are plenty of others outside of the network who have no fear in giving Smith their unfiltered takes about him.

For instance, during a conversation with Rich Kleiman, executive Steve Stoute noted how Smith is at a point in his career where journalism doesn't matter so much anymore. Instead, Smith is more focused on becoming as famous as possible and making as much money as possible.

Smith saw these comments and was not happy about them, so much so that he took to his show on Tuesday to address Stoute. As you will see below, the ESPN pundit did not hold back.

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Stephen A. Smith Responds To Steve Stoute

Smith claims fame was never something he was interested in. Instead, he claims to be someone who is fully motivated by telling the truth. He also admonished Stoute for calling him a clout chaser. In fact, Smith turned it on Stoute, saying that Stoute needs to say Smith's name in order to gain clicks and traction.

The pundit then shifted his focus to Rich Kleiman, who was in agreement with Smith. Moreover, Smith then noted how he was recently called out by NASCAR driver Joey Logano for saying that race car drivers are not athletes.

Needless to say, Smith is someone who has created quite a few enemies for himself. This has led to a constant stream of beefs that is, quite frankly, exhausting. At some point, fans are going to start tuning out for good.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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