Stephen A. Smith Pops Off On Megan Thee Stallion Following Klay Thompson Breakup

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in the entire world. Although his expertise is in the sports world, he is always branching out into all sorts of domains. For instance, it sometimes feels as though he is looking to run for political office.

In addition to politics, he is also someone who comments on matters pertaining to pop culture. He doesn't mind rolling up his sleeves and getting into the gossip world. In fact, it sometimes feels as though he enjoys it. We could imagine Smith someday being the host of Entertainment Tonight or perhaps some sort of similar show on E!

On Monday, Smith decided to talk about the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson situation on his show, Straight Shooter. Meg took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that the two had broken up. She subsequently accused Thompson of infidelity. She also claimed that Thompson had wild mood swings and took his frustrations out on her.

Smith decided that this was a worthy story to comment on, and he did not hide his feelings. In the clip below, he went off on Megan Thee Stallion, claiming that her public comments were completely unnecessary.

Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take

Smith argues that because the two were not married, she shouldn't be online complaining about cheating. While Thompson's actions aren't honorable, Stephen A. doesn't believe they needed to be broadcasted to the internet in such a dramatic fashion.

Smith feels as though many of these private matters need to be left behind closed doors. Otherwise, it can get completely out of hand. It's a take that isn't out of the ordinary for Smith. In fact, it is pretty consistent with his worldview.