Stephen A. Smith Pops Off On Megan Thee Stallion Following Klay Thompson Breakup

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
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Stephen A. Smith is known for broaching numerous topics, and his latest rant came at the expense of Megan Thee Stallion.

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in the entire world. Although his expertise is in the sports world, he is always branching out into all sorts of domains. For instance, it sometimes feels as though he is looking to run for political office.

In addition to politics, he is also someone who comments on matters pertaining to pop culture. He doesn't mind rolling up his sleeves and getting into the gossip world. In fact, it sometimes feels as though he enjoys it. We could imagine Smith someday being the host of Entertainment Tonight or perhaps some sort of similar show on E!

On Monday, Smith decided to talk about the Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson situation on his show, Straight Shooter. Meg took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that the two had broken up. She subsequently accused Thompson of infidelity. She also claimed that Thompson had wild mood swings and took his frustrations out on her.

Smith decided that this was a worthy story to comment on, and he did not hide his feelings. In the clip below, he went off on Megan Thee Stallion, claiming that her public comments were completely unnecessary.

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Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take

Smith argues that because the two were not married, she shouldn't be online complaining about cheating. While Thompson's actions aren't honorable, Stephen A. doesn't believe they needed to be broadcasted to the internet in such a dramatic fashion.

Smith feels as though many of these private matters need to be left behind closed doors. Otherwise, it can get completely out of hand. It's a take that isn't out of the ordinary for Smith. In fact, it is pretty consistent with his worldview.

The Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson situation has garnered quite a few reactions over the past few days. Online discourse has ramped up, with some saying that no one knew who Klay was prior to them dating. Of course, these kinds of hot takes are silly and should probably disregarded.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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