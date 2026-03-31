Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Cam Newton Following Jason Whitlock Controversy

BY Alexander Cole
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SiriusXM at Super Bowl LX – Feb 6
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Stephen A. Smith speaks at SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
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After the fallout from the Jason Whitlock on interview on Cam Newton's show, Stephen A. Smith is weighing in all over again.

Stephen A. Smith has had beef with Jason Whitlock for years. The two men absolutely despise each other, and they will do anything to discredit each other's careers.

With that being said, Cam Newton caught a lot of flak for bringing Jason Whitlock on his show. Newton is Smith's colleague at ESPN, and some felt that this was a sign of disloyalty. Ryan Clark made that clear on social media. While Newton had on Whitlock to discuss his own personal history with the commentator, things did devolve when Stephen A. was brought up.

Last week, Smith addressed Whitlock, claiming that he was going to make a GoFundMe. He even threw some cash on the ground to embarrass Whitlock. This week, Smith was back to talk about the situation, especially in light of Clark's call-out of Newton. As you can imagine, the latest comments from Smith were mostly directed at Newton, who is still feeling the fallout of his interview.

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Stephen A. Smith On Cam Newton

Surprisingly, Smith doesn't seem to be very upset with Newton. He understands that the content game reigns supreme these days. Furthermore, he feels as though it was fair for Newton to want to hash things out with Whitlock, someone he has some history.

Smith subsequently went on to say that the discussion about himself was a natural progression, and he doesn't blame Newton for broaching the subject. Whitlock said how he feels, and Smith has smoke for him as opposed to his colleague. It is a measured response for Smith, who is known for mostly being upset with whoever slights him in the smallest ways possible.

The ESPN legend is certainly in an interesting spot right now. He has a blossoming political career and has been looking to branch out from the sports world. Whether or not any of his political aspirations are successful is something that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, we are sure this beef with Whitlock will persist until the end of time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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