Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Cam Newton Following Jason Whitlock Controversy

Stephen A. Smith has had beef with Jason Whitlock for years. The two men absolutely despise each other, and they will do anything to discredit each other's careers.

With that being said, Cam Newton caught a lot of flak for bringing Jason Whitlock on his show. Newton is Smith's colleague at ESPN, and some felt that this was a sign of disloyalty. Ryan Clark made that clear on social media. While Newton had on Whitlock to discuss his own personal history with the commentator, things did devolve when Stephen A. was brought up.

Last week, Smith addressed Whitlock, claiming that he was going to make a GoFundMe. He even threw some cash on the ground to embarrass Whitlock. This week, Smith was back to talk about the situation, especially in light of Clark's call-out of Newton. As you can imagine, the latest comments from Smith were mostly directed at Newton, who is still feeling the fallout of his interview.

Stephen A. Smith On Cam Newton

Surprisingly, Smith doesn't seem to be very upset with Newton. He understands that the content game reigns supreme these days. Furthermore, he feels as though it was fair for Newton to want to hash things out with Whitlock, someone he has some history.

Smith subsequently went on to say that the discussion about himself was a natural progression, and he doesn't blame Newton for broaching the subject. Whitlock said how he feels, and Smith has smoke for him as opposed to his colleague. It is a measured response for Smith, who is known for mostly being upset with whoever slights him in the smallest ways possible.

The ESPN legend is certainly in an interesting spot right now. He has a blossoming political career and has been looking to branch out from the sports world. Whether or not any of his political aspirations are successful is something that remains to be seen.