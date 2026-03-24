Stephen A. Smith Throws $100 Bills At "Fat Bastard" Jason Whitlock

Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock have had beef with one another for quite some time. Overall, these two just straight up do not like each other very much. Whitlock believes Smith is a fraud, while Smith consistently calls Whitlock a talentless "fat bastard" with nothing to show for in his career.

Recently, former NFL superstar Cam Newton invited Whitlock on his show. This was a big surprise to some fans, especially when you consider how Newton currently works for ESPN. He is on First Take with Smith, and you would think he would avoid Smith's enemies at all costs.

The result of Whitlock's appearance is exactly what we thought it would be. Whitlock called Smith a liar who has exaggerated every single bit of his career since coming onto the scene. These were very strong words, and you can imagine that Smith did not take too kindly to them.

While on his show Straight Shooter, Smith decided to dog pile on Whitlock. It was here that he revealed that he was making a GoFundMe for the sports commentator. Furthermore, he was calling it "Fat Bastard Lock."

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Whitlock

As the segment neared the end, Smith looked at the camera and started to throw some $100 bills at the floor. Stephen A's logic here is simple. Whitlock only mentions Smith when he needs more views, and by extension, more money. However, if Smith can get Whitlock the money he needs, then perhaps he will be left alone, once and for all.

It is certainly an interesting way of dealing with all of this, although we imagine that Whitlock isn't going to be too happy about Smith's approach. After all, this is an embarrassing way to be talked about. We can only imagine the horror of having to watch a segment like this.