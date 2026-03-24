Stephen A. Smith Throws $100 Bills At "Fat Bastard" Jason Whitlock

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Stephen A. Smith was recently called out by Jason Whitlock on Cam Newton's show, and now, Smith is firing back in epic fashion.

Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock have had beef with one another for quite some time. Overall, these two just straight up do not like each other very much. Whitlock believes Smith is a fraud, while Smith consistently calls Whitlock a talentless "fat bastard" with nothing to show for in his career.

Recently, former NFL superstar Cam Newton invited Whitlock on his show. This was a big surprise to some fans, especially when you consider how Newton currently works for ESPN. He is on First Take with Smith, and you would think he would avoid Smith's enemies at all costs.

The result of Whitlock's appearance is exactly what we thought it would be. Whitlock called Smith a liar who has exaggerated every single bit of his career since coming onto the scene. These were very strong words, and you can imagine that Smith did not take too kindly to them.

While on his show Straight Shooter, Smith decided to dog pile on Whitlock. It was here that he revealed that he was making a GoFundMe for the sports commentator. Furthermore, he was calling it "Fat Bastard Lock."

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Whitlock

As the segment neared the end, Smith looked at the camera and started to throw some $100 bills at the floor. Stephen A's logic here is simple. Whitlock only mentions Smith when he needs more views, and by extension, more money. However, if Smith can get Whitlock the money he needs, then perhaps he will be left alone, once and for all.

It is certainly an interesting way of dealing with all of this, although we imagine that Whitlock isn't going to be too happy about Smith's approach. After all, this is an embarrassing way to be talked about. We can only imagine the horror of having to watch a segment like this.

Either way, the beef between Smith and Whitlock will not end anytime soon. For the viewer at home, this couldn't be a better outcome.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 3 OG Colorway From Worst To Best

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
stephen a smith jason whitlock Sports Stephen A. Smith's Beef With Jason Whitlock, Explained
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 Sports Stephen A. Smith Goes Scorched Earth On Jason Whitlock
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Sports Stephen A. Smith Seemingly Calls Jason Whitlock A “Fat Bastard” In Scathing Rant
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Sports Tyreek Hill Goes After Jason Whitlock Amid Stephen A. Smith Feud
Comments 0