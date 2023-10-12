Stephen A. Smith Seemingly Calls Jason Whitlock A “Fat Bastard” In Scathing Rant

Stephen A. Smith has seemingly gone after long-time foe Jason Whitlock during the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. While Smith did not name Whitlock explicitly, it's pretty clear who he was talking about. He referred to him as a "fat bastard" and said that the individual in question "disgusted" him. Whitlock, who previously worked at ESPN in two separate stints, has long been critical of Smith. Through his show on the right-wing Blaze Media, Whitlock has consistently taken at Smith on everything from his income-to-viewer ratio to Smith's alleged backstabbing of other ESPN personalities.

However, it's not just Smith he's come after as of late. Whitlock also recently took aim at Shannon Sharpe. "I know what happened at FS1. I'm gonna say this speaking more specifically to Shannon Sharpe. Cut it out. Shannon Sharpe is trying to point a finger at a Fox executive or two, trying to smear them and put pressure on them to drum up a media storm of someone needing to be replaced…" Whitlock said on his YouTube show last month. The comments were in response to Smith claiming that Sharpe had been "forced out" at Fox.

Smith Trolls The Cowboys

Elsewhere, Smith has been a little more light-hearted and leaning into one of his favorite past times - dunking on the Cowboys. Smith opened his Monday morning First Take show with an ecstatic recap of the Cowboys' decisive loss to the Niners over the weekend. What's more, in a little added flair, Smith did the only thing while speaking directly to former Cowboy Deion Sanders while wearing a Michael Irvin jersey.

However, this is now a common occurrence on First Take. After the Cowboys lost to Arizona, Smith tore into the team while speaking with Marcus Spears. "They will find a way. What can go wrong, will go wrong. Just be patient, just wait. It's coming. Because guess what, Marcus? You just gave me an additional reason why the Cowboys ain't going to win this year. I get to point to their lack of maturity."

