As part of 50 Cent's deal with the state of Louisiana, three properties in downtown Shreveport will be transformed into entertainment venues.

“This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana,” 50 Cent explained. “By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here."

50 Cent 's winning streak continues. Recently, G-Unit Film & Television has finalized a massive $124 million agreement with the state of Louisiana. Per the deal, three properties in downtown Shreveport will be transformed into entertainment venues. The Los Angeles Times reports that this includes former facilities owned by Stageworks and Millennium Studios. It also includes a dome-style immersive venue complete with a new park.

