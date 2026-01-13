50 Cent Closes $124 Million Development Deal With The State Of Louisiana

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Closes Deal Hip Hop News
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
As part of 50 Cent's deal with the state of Louisiana, three properties in downtown Shreveport will be transformed into entertainment venues.

50 Cent's winning streak continues. Recently, G-Unit Film & Television has finalized a massive $124 million agreement with the state of Louisiana. Per the deal, three properties in downtown Shreveport will be transformed into entertainment venues. The Los Angeles Times reports that this includes former facilities owned by Stageworks and Millennium Studios. It also includes a dome-style immersive venue complete with a new park.

“Over the past two years, my administration has worked to build the most competitive business environment in the country," Governor Jeff Landry said of the deal.

"This announcement is another clear sign that our momentum is real," he continued. "And that our wins span every corner of the state and every industry."

G-Unit commissioned an independent economic study on the impact of the development. The study projected that over the next 20 years, the development will generate a whopping $18.8 billion. It's additionally projected to support over 6,000 jobs around the state and pay $300 million in wages.

Read More: Fetty Wap Thanks 50 Cent For Going Above & Beyond To Support Him In Jail

When Did 50 Cent & Fat Joe Squash Their Beef?
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana,” 50 Cent explained. “By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here."

“My goal is to turn Northwest Louisiana into the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale," he added. "All Roads Lead to Shreveport."

News of 50 Cent's deal comes days after Fat Joe professed his love for him on Sherri Shepherd's talk show. They squashed their beef roughly 13 years ago, per Complex. Fif is set to appear on Joe & Jada sometime in the near future.

Read More: 50 Cent Feels Responsible For Donald Trump Denying Diddy's Pardon Request

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets TV 50 Cent Doesn't Feel Good About Louisiana's New Film Tax Cut
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves Pop Culture 50 Cent Addresses "Cheap Deal "Backlash To His Shreveport Studio
50 Cent G Unit Studios Shreveport Hurrican Chris Hip Hop News Pop Culture 50 Cent Mocks Hurricane Chris Over G-Unit Studios In Shreveport
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - Arrivals TV 50 Cent's New El Chapo Takedown Series "The Twins" In Development
Comments 0