50 Cent's winning streak continues. Recently, G-Unit Film & Television has finalized a massive $124 million agreement with the state of Louisiana. Per the deal, three properties in downtown Shreveport will be transformed into entertainment venues. The Los Angeles Times reports that this includes former facilities owned by Stageworks and Millennium Studios. It also includes a dome-style immersive venue complete with a new park.
“Over the past two years, my administration has worked to build the most competitive business environment in the country," Governor Jeff Landry said of the deal.
"This announcement is another clear sign that our momentum is real," he continued. "And that our wins span every corner of the state and every industry."
G-Unit commissioned an independent economic study on the impact of the development. The study projected that over the next 20 years, the development will generate a whopping $18.8 billion. It's additionally projected to support over 6,000 jobs around the state and pay $300 million in wages.
When Did 50 Cent & Fat Joe Squash Their Beef?
“This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana,” 50 Cent explained. “By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here."
“My goal is to turn Northwest Louisiana into the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale," he added. "All Roads Lead to Shreveport."
News of 50 Cent's deal comes days after Fat Joe professed his love for him on Sherri Shepherd's talk show. They squashed their beef roughly 13 years ago, per Complex. Fif is set to appear on Joe & Jada sometime in the near future.