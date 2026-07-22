News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Rick Ross Streams
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Numbers
Rick Ross Hit With Disappointing First Week Sales Projections For "Set In Stone"
Rick Ross just dropped off his new album, "Set In Stone," and it doesn't appear as though the album is performing.
By
Alexander Cole
July 22, 2026