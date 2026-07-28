DJ Akademiks Reacts To Joe Budden's Conversation About Rick Ross' Album Sales, Blames Drake

DJ Akademiks is firm on all matters about Drake. If an artist does Drizzy wrong, you can be sure that Akademiks is going to talk about it. You can also be sure that he will highlight those wrongdoings when the offending artist suffers from a bout of poor album sales.

That is exactly what happened to Rick Ross, who infamously joined the 20v1 against Drake back in 2024. With his new album Set In Stone, Ross was unable to make the Billboard 200's Top 20. The album's sales were lackluster, and this has led to some debates about what happened.

On The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper suggested that Gamma isn't doing a good job of marketing artists. However, DJ Akademiks sees it differently. He believes this is all related to Drake.

"Drake is the king of this hip-hop sh*t, and respectfully, everybody who was going against him, we're realizing in real time that maybe they needed him," Akademiks said.

DJ Akademiks Goes To Bat For Drake

Ak thinks that the Drake beef had fans choosing sides, with the vast majority siding with Drizzy. As the biggest artist in the game, he had the luxury of the majority siding with his art over others. If people had to choose, they were clearly going to go with the Canadian megastar.

"When y'all dissed Drake, erase 80% of your fanbase. And I do mean that. Because the people who love Ross, they love Drake more," Ak concluded.

It's an interesting analysis, although it is important to remember that everyone's sales are down. It is becoming more and more difficult for artists to retain attention. As a result, these kinds of sales figures are happening more often.