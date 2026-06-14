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london olympics
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Sneakers
Carmelo Anthony's Rare Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE Surfaces
Carmelo Anthony's Air Jordan 4 "London Olympics" PE from 2012 resurfaces in detail, showing the shoe made exclusively for his Team USA run.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 14, 2026