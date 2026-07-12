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Jordan Melo 5.5
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Sneakers
Jordan Melo 5.5 Set To Make Its First Retro Return In 2027
The Jordan Melo 5.5 is returning, bringing back Carmelo Anthony's iconic signature sneaker, in the summer of 2027.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 12, 2026