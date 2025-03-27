On-Foot Photos Reveal Air Jordan 12 "Melo" In Detail

BY Ben Atkinson 559 Views
air-jordan-12-melo-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” returns with clean on-foot photos that spotlight this nostalgic yet performance-ready colorway.

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” colorway is officially back, and it’s looking better than ever. Inspired by a player-exclusive pair worn by Carmelo Anthony during his early NBA days, this release brings a nostalgic yet fresh vibe. The clean design makes it stand out, while performance features stay true to the model’s roots. The Air Jordan 12 originally debuted in 1996 and became one of Michael Jordan’s most durable and iconic shoes. It was on his feet during his fifth NBA title run, which only added to the silhouette’s legacy. Known for its rugged build and premium materials, the model has seen countless makeovers.

While this isn’t Melo’s first retro-inspired drop, it brings back a colorway that fans have wanted for years. The crisp white leather and signature university blue accents tie directly to his Denver Nuggets era. Combined with metallic chrome details, the look is both clean and striking. Thanks to new on-foot photos, we now get a clear view of how this pair performs in real life. From angles to texture, every detail pops. Whether you're a longtime Melo fan or just love the AJ12, these images offer a complete preview of what to expect.

Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Release Date

The Air Jordan 12 “Melo” features a white tumbled leather upper with university blue accents on the outsole, heel tab, and inner lining. Metallic chrome eyelets add a sharp contrast. Signature “Jumpman” branding appears across the midsole and tongue. The shoe sits atop a durable rubber sole built for on-court stability and off-court style.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Melo” will be released on May 17th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. This marks the first time the colorway will be widely available to the public. Fans of Melo’s early NBA years have waited a long time for this retro. Expect this release to generate strong buzz leading into the summer.

