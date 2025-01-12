Air Jordan 12 “Melo” Return Gets Retailer Images

The pair also has a slightly delayed release date.

The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" is set to return next summer, thrilling fans of Carmelo Anthony and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Retailer photos have surfaced, offering a closer look at this legendary pair. Originally released in 2004, this design honors Melo’s Denver Nuggets era with a crisp white premium leather upper accented by vibrant University Blue hues. The bold blue tones extend to the midsole, adding a striking contrast. Classic AJ12 stitched panels and metallic silver eyelets complete the timeless design.

The heel tab proudly displays Jordan branding, reinforcing the sneaker’s iconic legacy. Comfort remains a standout feature, with a cushioned midsole and full-length Zoom Air unit providing superior support and fit. A durable rubber outsole ensures excellent traction, making it versatile for both basketball courts and casual wear. Sneakerheads and Melo fans are buzzing with excitement as this nostalgic release inches closer. The blend of heritage, performance, and style cements the Air Jordan 12 "Melo" as one of the most anticipated drops of next summer. Keep an eye on this essential addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

"Melo" Air Jordan 12

Image via size?

With a polished blue rubber outsole and coordinating midsole, these sneakers radiate elegance. Also, moving to the upper, the white leather includes striking accents on the outsole, midsole, and lace holders. Furthermore, a vibrant blue Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while the heel highlights the signature Jordan branding. Further, a cherished classic within the sneaker world, the Air Jordan 12 continues to hold its iconic status. Finally, this colorway, with its sophisticated touches, enhances the timeless silhouette.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Melo” will be released on May 17th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop.

Image via size?