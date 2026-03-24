Jay-Z Argues Criticism Of Billionaires Is A "Cop-Out"

Jay-Z discussed his status as a billionaire while speaking with Frazier Tharpe for an interview with GQ published on Tuesday. In doing so, he defended the billionaire class, arguing that he isn't concerned about critics of his wealth.

"I got to give you the honest answer: There’s no tension," he said about the backlash. "I don’t give a f*ck what you say. [Laughs.] You can believe what you want to believe. And people behave the way they want to behave—it’s not a dollar amount. It’s almost like a cop-out. You get to demonize this group of folks without fixing the actual system that exists, that’s in play. [Money] may enhance it or may cause you to act in a way. But you was going to act like that anyway."

Jay-Z's Next Album

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jay-Z discussed not appearing on Clipse's album, Let God Sort Em Out, and in doing so, seemingly hinted at working on new music. "I think the first thing that I say, it has to be said from me," he said. "I don’t want to be so rigid with it, though. I’m going to keep that open. I’m going to take that back. I don’t want to be so rigid. But at that moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do something.’ But in order for me to move forward, I got to get this sh*t out. I got to get it out.”

Discussing what a new project from him would look like, Jay admitted that he still isn't sure. "I don’t know yet. I don’t know. But I know that we have enough negativity currently," he said. "Forget the landscape of music. I don’t know what I need to create currently that’s going to fulfill me and make me happy because that’s most important. I know I just got to be honest about what I feel and where I am. Maybe I’m overthinking it. Maybe I’m stopping myself from just creating. Whatever it is, it just needs to be a true representation of how I feel. Trying to create something that people like is where I think a lot of artists get jammed up. And people can feel that because it’s not authentic. I just got to make something timeless that I really love and that’s really honest and true to who I am."