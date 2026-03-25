DJ Akademiks Calls J. Cole Pathetic, Claims TDE Warned Cole About Kendrick Lamar Diss

However, there are plenty of fans on social media who aren't buying what Cole is selling right now. Instead, these fans feel betrayed by Cole. They feel as though he has broken the social contract by trying to play both sides.

In the eyes of DJ Akademiks, this is a pathetic move. At least, that is what he said on his live stream last night. Akademiks was firm on his position, noting that he can't respect Cole because of the way he has handled things. He also offered up some extra alleged context about why Cole apologized in the first place.

DJ Akademiks Rants About J. Cole

When "7 Minute Drill" dropped, Kendrick had not released "Euphoria." He also hadn't released "Meet The Grahams" or "Not Like Us." Akademiks claims someone from TDE was at Dreamville Fest and told Cole what was happening. In his view, this is what directly led to the subsequent apology.

It is certainly an interesting theory, and one that a lot of fans probably agree with to some extent. With that in mind, one can't help but feel as though Ak's anger is coming from Drake's behalf. Ak has always been a huge cheerleader for Drake, especially following the beef.

With Cole refusing to play to one side or the other, Ak sees it as a weak move. Especially when you consider how Cole and Drake went on tour together, and did First Person Shooter together.