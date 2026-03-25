J. Cole Tells The Heartwarming Story Behind LeBron James Carrying "The Fall-Off" Vinyl

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
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LeBron James went viral for carrying J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" on vinyl, but according to Cole, there is a heartwarming story behind that.

Just last week, LeBron James was roasted on social media for carrying around a vinyl record of J. Cole's The Fall-Off. At the time, fans called this performative, noting that it looked extremely bizarre for LeBron to be doing this out of context.

When it comes to LeBron's love of hip-hop, fans have always been hypercritical. They have accused him of not knowing the lyrics to popular songs. Furthermore, they have clowned on him for accidentally discovering the concept of a deluxe album. At times, it really does feel like the internet piling on for absolutely no reason. Especially when the people talking the loudest don't know the facts.

J. Cole was banging this drum loudly on 7PM in Brooklyn, where he revealed the truth about the viral photo of LeBron. As it turns out, there is a very heartwarming story behind the photo, and it makes LeBron look like a truly great guy.

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Good Guy LeBron James

Essentially, LeBron was on his way to play the Miami Heat. J. Cole was going to be in attendance with his kids, who were eager to meet LeBron. Prior to the game, Cole messaged LeBron to see if it would be okay to have his kids meet him and potentially get some autographs. Of course, LeBron obliged, which was a huge deal for Cole and his kids, who see James as a God of sorts.

However, in return, LeBron simply wanted his The Fall-Off vinyl signed. Cole noted that LeBron was doing him a huge favor and that it was a special moment for his kids. When he saw people calling LeBron performative, he felt bad, as that couldn't be further from the truth.

Unfortunately, this is just how the internet operates these days. No one thinks about what the context could be. They just see LeBron walking around with an album or a book, and they assume the worst about it. It's a microcosm of the society we live in these days.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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