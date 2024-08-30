Baby Keem Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Hilarious Viral Meme Referencing Drake Beef

The Boogeyman moves in mysterious ways...

Kendrick Lamar is many things: a great rapper, a family man, an entrepreneur, and a bonafide anime villain that probably strokes his cat's fur as his plan for world domination goes perfectly according to plan. This last interpretation is what many fans realized during his historic battle with Drake, and even his cousin Baby Keem agrees. Moreover, the pgLang affiliate retweeted a very popular Twitter meme about K.Dot: "Kendrick the type of n***a to disappear after the bus passes." It's funny to think about Kendrick witnessing all the memes around his Drizzy beef, but it's even funnier to imagine Keem's online trolling and participation.

Furthermore, this is the first "interaction" concerning Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar that we've publicly witnessed since... their joint Vegas performance that went down this February, maybe? Still, that doesn't mean that the Melodic Blue creative's name didn't pop up during the great rap war of 2024. For example, a Kendrick reference track for Keem's "BULLIES" resurfaced during this period, sparking more debate around ghostwriters and protégés that Drake fans were already engaging in extensively at the time.

Baby Keem Jokes About Kendrick Lamar, His "Boogeyman" Cousin

What's more is that both Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar have big plans for the future... Or at least, that's what most of us fans want to believe. First up is the former, who's been teasing his follow-up to his 2021 LP for a while now. It seems like we're closer than ever to its release, but without any official teases, singles, announcements, or promotions yet, it's hard to tell exactly when or how it will manifest. Still, The Melodic Blue was so good that it earned a significant benefit of the doubt on our behalf, albeit one whose expiration date is dangerously close. I mean, it's been three years... Will we have to get to five before we start rioting?

As for Kendrick Lamar, he supposedly has something big planned after his Drake beef, but that's just hearsay from his camp. He's literally done nothing more than just drop his OVO disses, announce his Juneteenth concert, and release the "Not Like Us" music video. As such, Baby Keem is probably right in assuming that the Compton lyricist would embody that one Spider-Man 3 meme to a tee. Let's just hope that he also has that ability in the inverse, and that he will pop out again in the near future.