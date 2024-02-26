Baby Keem Teases His Upcoming New Album

Baby Keem's most recent new album The Melodic Blue dropped back in 2021. The project was led off by some high-profile collaborations. Keem lured his cousin Kendrick Lamar away from some time off of music for a killer collab with "family ties." He also teamed up with Travis Scott on the single "durag activity" and recruited Don Toliver for a deep cut called "cocos." He's gotten quite a bit of mileage out of the record with a deluxe edition and even a short film he dropped last year.

But now Keem is shifting his focus onto his next era. His next album is reportedly going to be called Child with Wolves and he recently took to his Instagram story to tease the record. “Child with Wolves Living with imperfections back to you all so soon. LUV," he captioned his Story post. The caption is attached to a pretty simple picture of Keem himself that doesn't reveal any information about when fans may actually get the chance to hear the album. Despite the lack of info, fans took to the comments in bulk to express their excitement. Check out the post and the fan responses to it below.

Baby Keem Teases New Album

Keem's new era is already off to a great start. Last year, he teamed up with Kendrick Lamar once again for the irresistibly fun single "The Hillbillies." The pair teamed up under the same name to headline Tyler, The Creator's "Golf Wang" music festival last year.

Keem and Kendrick also popped up together in Las Vegas earlier this month. The duo were performing some of their songs together at an F1 event ahead of this year's Super Bowl. Keem hasn't revealed any details on the content of this new album but fans are hoping whatever it is they can hear it soon. What do you think of Baby Keem teasing fans that his new record is coming soon? Are you excited about the forthcoming album? Let us know in the comment section below.

