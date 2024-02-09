Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem Perform In Vegas Ahead Of The Super Bowl

This weekend, two of the best teams in the NFL are gathering in Las Vegas to play the final game of the football season. But dozens of other celebrities will be showing up in the city to celebrate the big game all weekend. That includes Usher who is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Post Malone who is singing "America The Beautiful" and numerous high-profile rap and pop artists who are attending and performing at the annual Fanatics party.

Two more artists in attendance are Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. They're in town a few days early and seemingly for an entirely different reason. Kendrick was booked to perform at the F1 Livery Launch overnight and Keem was alongside him for part of the show. It's unclear if they have any other plans for the big game or will even stick around in Las Vegas all weekend. Check out the video of Kendrick and Baby Keem performing "Family Ties" together in Las Vegas overnight below.

Read More:

Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem In Las Vegas

The last time Kendrick Lamar popped up was during Paris Fashion Week. He popped up at a Chanel show where he was again alongside Baby Keem. The show itself used a piece of unreleased Kendrick music to soundtrack it's runway. They also used another piece of previously hidden music from the rapper to soundtrack a short film released to accompany the show. Unreleased music makes its way into runway shows often but it doesn't seem like any indication that either track could be coming out soon.

Kendrick Lamar is also continuing to get massive praise for his life shows. Kid Cudi spoke about his new album INSANO during a recent interview. He specifically cited seeing one of Kendrick's concerts in France as inspiring some of the theatricality of the record. Kendrick himself also spoke on how special the performance was while discussing the live recording that was turned into a movie. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem linking up to perform together in Las Vegas? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Performs For Enthusiastic Crowd In Japan

[Via]