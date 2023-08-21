Kendrick Lamar Performs For Enthusiastic Crowd In Japan

It seems like every time this rapper steps out to perform, the results are absolutely electric for fans. Moreover, Kendrick Lamar recently hit up a stage in Japan, and though he was on the other side of the world from his home of Compton, he still captivated the audience. A clip recently went viral of the Mr. Morale MC performing his hit “N95,” and the whole crowd sang along perfectly to the sung intro before he even started rapping. What was once a slew of singing voices turned into a mix of people spitting his bars back at him and people cheering as he started to rap.

Furthermore, when the beat dropped, the stage lit up behind the pgLang creative, and viewers went wild for it. What’s more is that many of them didn’t stop reciting all the lines back to Kendrick Lamar as he went through the track. Sure, that’s something you see at a lot of rap shows, so the excitement on display is nothing new. Still, few artists can get a stadium or festival crowd screaming and rapping as loudly and passionately as the West Coast legend.

Kendrick Lamar’s Recent Japan Show

If you haven’t seen him perform live yet, don’t fret; performance moments from his tours and shows go viral quite often. As such, you’ve probably seen your fair share of clips, and if you’re going to Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this year, you’ll get to witness it for yourself. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem will deliver a joint set as The Hillbillies, with other big names like SZA, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and Clipse hitting the festival, too. Of course, this is a big opportunity for the 36-year-old to create something unique and special with his cousin.

Meanwhile, with over a year passing since the release of his last album, many wonder where the former TDE artist will go next. Maybe he’ll slow down his music releases in favor of something grander, or he’ll keep dropping top-tier hip-hop. In any case, there will never be a crowd that isn’t energized and awe-struck by his live presence. For more news and the latest updates on Kendrick Lamar, stick around on HNHH.

