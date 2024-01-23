Kendrick Lamar's Unreleased "Tranquilizer" Used To Soundtrack Fashion Show

Paris Fashion Week is going on and it's crossed over into hip-hop quite a bit. The biggest moment was likely Pharrell's newest Louis Vuitton show. He previewed an unreleased song with Miley Cyrus and even used Pusha T as one of his runway models. Another surprising moment came when Quavo and Chris Brown were seated next to each other at one of the shows. It re-ignited a beef between the two when Brown took to Instagram to clarify that he didn't get to choose his seat and still wasn't a fan of the Migos rapper.

But speaking of unreleased cuts being played during runway shows, there is even more where that came from. A Kendrick Lamar song that originally leaked last year shocked fans when it made its way into a recent runway show. The track is called "Tranquilizer" and it's never been officially released. Fans speculate that it's the original version of what would come to be "United In Grief" from Kendrick's album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Others have speculated that it could be even earlier than that with some saying it sounds more in line with his 2017 album DAMN. Check out the clip of the Chanel show where the song was played below.

Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song Soundtracks Runway Show

Fans hoping that the song being played means it's destined for an official release might not want to hold their breath. Numerous high-profile artists have used fashion shows as unique opportunities to show off unreleased or unfinished material. Last year, FKA Twigs debuted a new song during a fashion show that is yet to be released. Though she has been teasing a new electronic-focused album where it could ultimately appear.

Yasiin Bey also performed a currently unreleased song that left him in hot water during a show last week. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's unreleased song "Tranquilizer" popping up during a Chanel runway show? Do you think he should release an official version of the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

