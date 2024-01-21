Kendrick Lamar Uses New Song To Score Chanel Short Film

Kendrick Lamar and his creative agency with Dave Free, pgLang, are credited with servicing Chanel's new short film in promotion of the brand's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture. While Lamar soundtracked the piece with a new song, Free wrote and directed the video. The full film of the Chanel Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show will release on Tuesday, January 23.

Sharing the promotional clip on Instagram, Saturday, Free wrote: "At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free meet the world of CHANEL Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission. Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale 'The Button' alongside actress and House ambassador Anna Mouglalis, as well as friend of the House Naomi Campbell." Kenny Beats, Karrueche, and more shared praise in the comments section.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Attends Chanel Fashion Show In Paris

Kendrick Lamar Attends Chanel Fashion Show

Charlotte Casiraghi, Kendrick Lamar. Vanessa Paradis, and Lupita Nyong'o at the Chanel. Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show at on July 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

The new song is Lamar's first solo work since his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In the time since, he's focused on collaborative efforts with Baby Keem, including "The Hillbillies." He's also worked with Taylor Swift for the rerecorded version of her song, “Bad Blood,” as well as Beyonce for her single, "America Has a Problem." He and Free launched pgLang in 2020 following Lamar's departure from Top Dawg Entertainment. In a mission statement from the time, the company said: "PGLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media." Check out their work on Chanel's latest project below.

Chanel Taps Kendrick Lamar For New Short Film

Lamar and Free previously attended Chanel's show at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Spooky Met Gala Photos Creeps Out Fans

[Via]