Baby Keem Shares "Melodic Blue" Short Film Featuring Three New Songs

Baby Keem is getting a lot of mileage out of his breakthrough album The Melodic Blue. The album originally dropped in 2021 and was met with substantial critical acclaim. Among the original 16 tracks are some major hits for Keem including "16," "trademark usa," and "family ties" with Kendrick Lamar. A year later in 2022 Keem shared a deluxe edition of the album which featured 10 new tracks. Among them was yet another hit song, the track "lost souls" with Brent Faiyaz.

Now he's continuing to extract content from the album with The Melodic Blue short film. The film's press release elaborates on its goals. It explains the short seeks to “take you through Keem’s internal battle and leads you through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue." The film also debuts three new songs likely from the same era as the rest of The Melodic Blue. Those tracks include "Rock Me," "Torch," and "White Laces" which features guest vocals from James Blake. The film was shared on Prime Video overnight. Check out the trailer released last week below.

Read More: Baby Keem Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Baby Keem's New Short Film

Keem hasn't announced if the newly released songs will be on streaming platforms any time soon but fans have been anticipating new music all year. That hasn't been helped by Keem's repeated teasing of new music and sometimes even promising an entire new album. Earlier this year he teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the third time and the pair shared the song "The Hillbillies."

Last month, Kendrick and Keem headlined Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival together. They performed as The Hillbillies and also made the live debut performance of the track together. The duo first teamed up with the massive hit single "family ties" before releasing a second collaboration called "range brothers" in the original tracklist of The Melodic Blue. What do you think about Baby Keem's new short film version of The Melodic Blue? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Baby Keem Teases New Album During Osheaga Set

[Via]