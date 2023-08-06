Baby Keem Teases New Album During Osheaga Set

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Baby Keem ever since he dropped “The Hillbillies” with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. The song peaked at #93 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sparked a viral hunt for the Dublin Airport worker who appeared in the video. It was Keem’s first chart success since 2021’s “Family Ties”, also with Kendrick Lamar, which went three times platinum and peaked at #18.

Furthermore, fans have long awaited a follow-up to Keem’s debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Released in September 2021, the album is certified platinum and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Album 200. It included two features from Lamar, as well as tracks with Don Toliver and Travis Scott. Well, it’s good news for Keem’s fans as there is reportedly a new album on the way.

Keem Drops Surprise Album Announcement

Baby Keem at the end of his Osheaga set:



“New album coming soon motherfu***rs” pic.twitter.com/dCHF35VlcE — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 6, 2023

The surprise announcement came during Keem’s performance at the Osheaga Festival in Quebec. At the end of his set, Keem simply said “New album coming soon motherfuckers.” No other details are available at this time but it’s safe to say that fans are hyped about the reveal. “We’re so back,” one fan commented on Twitter. The Osheaga Festival continues throughout the weekend. The final day of the festival, August 6, is set to be headlined by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Kim Petras, and Central Cee.

However, it’s not the only headline that Keem has been scoring recently. On the recently released album from JPEGMafia and Danny Brown, Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack, JPEGMafia took a shot at Keem. “Bitch, I ain’t Baby Keem, my cousin ain’t gave me shit,” JPEGMafia said on the track “NO! (x32)”. The line is a reference to the fact that Kendrick Lamar is not only Keem’s regular collaborator but also his cousin. However, despite the claims of music industry nepotism, Keem has been able to forge his own career outside of Kendrick. Regardless, it’s likely that we will get more updates on Keem’s new project in the coming weeks. Be sure to follow all of the news about it and more here at HotNewHipHop.

