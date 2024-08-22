Big Sean Checks Baby Keem Fans Amid Biting Accusations

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Big Sean attends Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Big Sean recently took to X to clear things up.

Earlier this week, Big Sean dropped off a new music video for his track "Yes," sparking big reactions from some Baby Keem fans. The Detroit performer was immediately accused of copying Keem's style, causing both of them to trend on X. “We really live in a world where baby keem has 40 year old sons,” one critic wrote. “Kendrick and Baby Keem bout to send Big Sean a cease and desist,” another claimed.

Luckily, plenty of fans rushed to Big Sean's defense, pointing out that he'd been rapping that way long before Baby Keem. Now, it appears as though he's taken to X to address the debacle for himself. "Must not be familiar wit my game," he Tweeted last night. Clearly, Big Sean stands by his work and isn't afraid to defend it if necessary.

Big Sean Clears Things Up

He's receiving even more support from fans in his replies, who've had his back since the biting accusations began earlier this week. "They wasnt around for finally famous," one says. "You're a legend in this game, Big Sean. They don't respect you man smh," another writes. Needless to say, they never had any doubts. It looks like Big Sean will be getting back to work soon following the short-lived controversy, as he has a lot more on the way. His album Better Me Than You is slated for release on August 31 after a few delays.

The project was initially scheduled to be released on August 9 but got pushed back after getting leaked online. As for what fans can expect, Big Sean told Essence that he's aiming purely for "authenticity." What do you think of some listeners accusing Big Sean of biting Baby Keem's flow on his track "Yes"? What about his apparent response to the accusations? Are you looking forward to hearing his new album Better Me Than You? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

