Baby Keem Speaks Out And Re-Affirms His Greatness Amid "Ca$ino" Criticism

Baby Keem is an artist who is going through an interesting moment in his career. Back in 2021, he dropped The Melodic Blue, and for the most part, the album was a resounding success. Fans enjoyed it, and there was this sense that Keem was on the cusp of greatness.

However, he decided to take a long break following the release of the album. Just last month, he returned with his new album Ca$ino. Unfortunately, for Keem, the album was not what everyone was expecting. After four and a half years, he returned with a short album that didn't have the bangers or the range that fans were hoping for.

The album's sales have dropped off a cliff, and you would be hard-pressed to find the album on any charts. Meanwhile, even the song with Kendrick Lamar is struggling to catch on. For some, this entire rollout was a major disappointment, and fans do not know where Keem goes from here.

With that being said, it appears as though Baby Keem has been listening to the chatter. We say this because on Monday night, he took to X, where he offered up a reaffirmation of his status in the rap game.

Baby Keem Takes To X

"not bout to keep pretending like I’m not the best n**," Keem wrote. "Not going no where don’t worry I’m mad now."

Clearly, Baby Keem has been listening to the criticism, and he isn't just going to wait around and take it. Ultimately, he has the power to change the narrative. However, in order to do so, he is going to have to keep making music. He's also going to have to make sure that a four-and-a-half-year hiatus never happens again.