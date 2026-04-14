Baby Keem Speaks Out And Re-Affirms His Greatness Amid "Ca$ino" Criticism

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Baby Keem performs onstage during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App)
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With "Ca$ino" being described as a disappointment by fans, Baby Keem is back on X to fight for his spot in the rap game.

Baby Keem is an artist who is going through an interesting moment in his career. Back in 2021, he dropped The Melodic Blue, and for the most part, the album was a resounding success. Fans enjoyed it, and there was this sense that Keem was on the cusp of greatness.

However, he decided to take a long break following the release of the album. Just last month, he returned with his new album Ca$ino. Unfortunately, for Keem, the album was not what everyone was expecting. After four and a half years, he returned with a short album that didn't have the bangers or the range that fans were hoping for.

The album's sales have dropped off a cliff, and you would be hard-pressed to find the album on any charts. Meanwhile, even the song with Kendrick Lamar is struggling to catch on. For some, this entire rollout was a major disappointment, and fans do not know where Keem goes from here.

With that being said, it appears as though Baby Keem has been listening to the chatter. We say this because on Monday night, he took to X, where he offered up a reaffirmation of his status in the rap game.

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Baby Keem Takes To X

"not bout to keep pretending like I’m not the best n**," Keem wrote. "Not going no where don’t worry I’m mad now."

Clearly, Baby Keem has been listening to the criticism, and he isn't just going to wait around and take it. Ultimately, he has the power to change the narrative. However, in order to do so, he is going to have to keep making music. He's also going to have to make sure that a four-and-a-half-year hiatus never happens again.

We still very much live in a microwave society. If you aren't reminding people of your existence, they will forget about you. It is a harsh reality, although it is the one that we live in. It's a tough place to be, and only time will tell how Keem responds.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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