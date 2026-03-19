Baby Keem made a satisfying return in late February with his sophomore album Ca$ino. It quickly became one of the most anticipated releases after its announcement and it delivered in the eyes of most fans. But prior to getting the official rollout and such, Baby Keem didn't intend for the project to be named what it is.
In a tweet from January 2, 2024, the Las Vegas-raised rapper wrote "child with wolves." This became the title that fans were expecting for two years. But when that didn't happen, we (assumedly along with many others) thought that was merely a tentative name and nothing more.
However, thanks to a new interview with Nadeska Alexis caught by Kurrco, Baby Keem has revealed that to not be the case. In fact, Child With Wolves is a separate body of work altogether—"more of a sadder body work"—he says.
He further explains that while the title did change, it didn't become Ca$ino. "Child With Wolves became Janice, my mother's name. I wouldn't say Child Of Wolves became Ca$ino."
While it's unclear if Child With Wolves is scrapped or not, it's still really cool to hear how this album evolved with time.
Baby Keem Ca$ino First Week Sales
He reveals that on top of CWW being more personal, Keem shares it wasn't as "accessible" as Ca$ino. He says he was rapping only about past experiences and that he wasn't living in the moment enough. That's probably why the wait was nearly five, full years.
Keem says traveling the world and making new memories inspired more upbeat and lovey songs like "Dramatic Girl" and Birds & the Bees."
But with this out there now, hopefully we do in fact get to hear Child With Wolves one day.
It would be incredible if we could get it this year, especially with how stacked 2026 has been for rap. Keem has certainly played a role in that regard, selling nearly 72,000 copies first week. That helped catapult Ca$ino to a number four debut on the Hot 200, the best mark of his still young career.