Baby Keem Reveals Exciting News About Seemingly Scrapped "Child With Wolves" Album

BY Zachary Horvath
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Prior to Baby Keem announcing "Ca$ino" as his next album last month, "Child With Wolves" was the title for a handful of years.

Baby Keem made a satisfying return in late February with his sophomore album Ca$ino. It quickly became one of the most anticipated releases after its announcement and it delivered in the eyes of most fans. But prior to getting the official rollout and such, Baby Keem didn't intend for the project to be named what it is.

In a tweet from January 2, 2024, the Las Vegas-raised rapper wrote "child with wolves." This became the title that fans were expecting for two years. But when that didn't happen, we (assumedly along with many others) thought that was merely a tentative name and nothing more.

However, thanks to a new interview with Nadeska Alexis caught by Kurrco, Baby Keem has revealed that to not be the case. In fact, Child With Wolves is a separate body of work altogether—"more of a sadder body work"—he says.

He further explains that while the title did change, it didn't become Ca$ino. "Child With Wolves became Janice, my mother's name. I wouldn't say Child Of Wolves became Ca$ino."

While it's unclear if Child With Wolves is scrapped or not, it's still really cool to hear how this album evolved with time.

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Baby Keem Ca$ino First Week Sales

He reveals that on top of CWW being more personal, Keem shares it wasn't as "accessible" as Ca$ino. He says he was rapping only about past experiences and that he wasn't living in the moment enough. That's probably why the wait was nearly five, full years.

Keem says traveling the world and making new memories inspired more upbeat and lovey songs like "Dramatic Girl" and Birds & the Bees."

But with this out there now, hopefully we do in fact get to hear Child With Wolves one day.

It would be incredible if we could get it this year, especially with how stacked 2026 has been for rap. Keem has certainly played a role in that regard, selling nearly 72,000 copies first week. That helped catapult Ca$ino to a number four debut on the Hot 200, the best mark of his still young career.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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