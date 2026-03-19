Baby Keem Says "Ca$ino" Is His First Album With "Meaning"

Now that Ca$ino has had some time to marinate with the fans, Baby Keem is providing his own perspective on the album. He's done so via a recently published YouTube interview with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis.

While chatting about the album and its creation with her during a winter stroll in New York, Keem reveals that this project is his first with real substance. "You can't forget what the album is about. I feel like this is my first album that has a real proper meaning to it."

Alexis then tells the Las Vegas native that he did give fans some sneak peeks behind the curtain into who he was as a person and musician. According to the pgLang signee, that was his plan, especially with his debut, The Melodic Blue.

"Purposely, I didn't go too far. You want people to wonder like 'damn who is this guy that talks like this' or 'who made 'Orange Soda' or 'who is this guy on 'family ties.'"

He explains that further, "What I wanted at that time was—I'm 20—I just want songs that when I go out I hear 'em and people listen to 'em on a playlist. I just wanted them to be listened to."

Baby Keem Child With Wolves

Since he was able to build that curiousity amongst his fans, Keem felt Ca$ino was the perfect time to strike. "I feel like now that I got this platform to say 'alright, this is what you will listen to."

This wasn't the only interesting conversation during this walk-and-talk, though. Baby Keem also revealed that Child With Wolves is actually a unique project. Prior to this chat, this was merely believed to be a tentative title for Ca$ino.

But he tells Nadeska that it's "more of a sadder body work." Moreover, Keem says, "Child With Wolves became Janice, my mother's name. I wouldn't say Child Of Wolves became Ca$ino."