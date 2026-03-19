Baby Keem Says "Ca$ino" Is His First Album With "Meaning"

BY Zachary Horvath
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64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Family Ties’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
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Baby Keem really opened up on "Ca$ino" and it seems that was the whole point of it after giving glimpses of who he is earlier on.

Now that Ca$ino has had some time to marinate with the fans, Baby Keem is providing his own perspective on the album. He's done so via a recently published YouTube interview with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis.

While chatting about the album and its creation with her during a winter stroll in New York, Keem reveals that this project is his first with real substance. "You can't forget what the album is about. I feel like this is my first album that has a real proper meaning to it."

Alexis then tells the Las Vegas native that he did give fans some sneak peeks behind the curtain into who he was as a person and musician. According to the pgLang signee, that was his plan, especially with his debut, The Melodic Blue.

"Purposely, I didn't go too far. You want people to wonder like 'damn who is this guy that talks like this' or 'who made 'Orange Soda' or 'who is this guy on 'family ties.'"

He explains that further, "What I wanted at that time was—I'm 20—I just want songs that when I go out I hear 'em and people listen to 'em on a playlist. I just wanted them to be listened to."

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Baby Keem Child With Wolves

Since he was able to build that curiousity amongst his fans, Keem felt Ca$ino was the perfect time to strike. "I feel like now that I got this platform to say 'alright, this is what you will listen to."

This wasn't the only interesting conversation during this walk-and-talk, though. Baby Keem also revealed that Child With Wolves is actually a unique project. Prior to this chat, this was merely believed to be a tentative title for Ca$ino.

But he tells Nadeska that it's "more of a sadder body work." Moreover, Keem says, "Child With Wolves became Janice, my mother's name. I wouldn't say Child Of Wolves became Ca$ino."

Ultimately, he wanted to create a more "accessible" album, but he couldn't because he was stuck writing about what we now know was a troubling childhood. Instead, he did some traveling, lived his life, and as a result, was able to make more free-spirited tracks like "Birds & the Bees."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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