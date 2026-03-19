Who Is Jahna Sebastian? The Woman Accusing Swizz Beatz Of Rape And Kidnapping

BY Zachary Horvath
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Jahna Sebastian has been going viral over the last few days thanks to her attaching serious accusations to ex Swizz Beatz.

Jahna Sebastian has become a trending name on social media and within hip-hop media circles thanks to some shocking allegations. She's leveraging them against ex-partner and super producer Swizz Beatz, specifically accusing him of rape, kidnapping, and more. As a result, folks following this developing story are probably wanting to know more about her.

Well, if you are one of those people, here are a few facts about Sebastian. Reportedly, she's 39 years of age and per her Instagram, jahnasebastian, she's a self-proclaimed "spiritual soul healer." Moreover, according to Soap Central, she's a London-based singer, producer, and engineer.

She's also the founder of Multivizion Music, a record label and music studio, as well as the creator of cultural platform Alchemist TV. Sebastian, born Zhanna Andrianova, is also of South Indian and Russian descent.

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Image via Jahna Sebastian Instagram

Sebastian and Swizz Beatz were reportedly an item in the early 2000s, first meeting each other in London. However, even though they were not together for long, the couple did bring new life into the world.

Sebastian gave birth to a girl, Nicole Dean, in May 2008. They never married and it's unclear when they stopped dating.

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Jahna Sebastian Swizz Beatz Accusations

As for more context on the allegations, Sebastian first accused Swizz Beatz and his wife of 15 years and counting, Alicia Keys, of enabling Nicole's addictions. According to the beat maker's ex, she's had trouble kicking vaping and smoking marijuana.

Additionally, Sebastian alleged a few days ago that Nicole hit her, something that she thinks falls on the shoulders of the married couple.

However, things got increasingly more alarming within the last 24 hours. Sebastian allegedly filed a criminal case against Swizz leveraging kidnapping and raping accusations against him. She claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I HAVE FILED A CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST SWIZZ BEATZ FOR RAPE. HE IS TRYING TO SILENCE ME. HE HAS ABDUCTED NICOLE TODAY. I HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE POLICE, COURTS, SOCIAL SERVICES FOR YEARS. I HAVE DONE EVERYTHING."

In another deleted upload to her profile, she tried to link Swizz Beatz to the late Jeffrey Epstein. "HELP!!! LESLIE GROFF, PERSONAL ASSISTANT OF EPSTEIN OFFERED HER TWIN SISTER ASHLEY HULL TO BE HIS [Swizz Beatz] ASSISTANT. ASHLEY HULL AND PETER HULL HAVE BEEN MENTIONED MANY TIMES, INVESTIGATE."

As of now, he nor Alicia Keys have responded to her claims and alleged criminal filing.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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