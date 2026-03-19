Jahna Sebastian Accuses Swizz Beatz Of Kidnapping Daughter And Rape

BY Zachary Horvath
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Art Basel Awards Night in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Swizz Beatz speaks during the Art Basel Awards Night in Miami Beach at New World Symphony on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Art Basel)
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Jahna Sebastian, ex-partner of Swizz Beatz, also recently accused him and Alicia Keys of enabling their daughter Nicole's bad habits.

Jahna Sebastian's accusations against Swizz Beatz have just grown more alarming. The producer's ex claims she's filed a criminal case against him, which alleges him of rape. Furthermore, it alleges that he kidnapped their 17-year-old daughter, Nicole Dean.

Taking to her Instagram late yesterday, Sebastian wrote, "I HAVE FILED A CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST SWIZZ BEATZ FOR RAPE. HE IS TRYING TO SILENCE ME. HE HAS ABDUCTED NICOLE TODAY. I HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE POLICE, COURTS, SOCIAL SERVICES FOR YEARS. I HAVE DONE EVERYTHING."

Sebastian also alleges that Swizz Beatz has ties to Jeffrey Epstein. "SOS: SWIZZ BEATZ IN EPSTEIN FILES," the alleged documents were titled. These documents are the alleged emails between Lesley Groff and her reported twin sister, Ashley Hull. Per Hollywood Unlocked, Groff spent about two decades in the personal assistant role for Epstein.

Groff's message was a forwarded one that Epstein’s financial advisor, James Meiskin, allegedly sent to a client. Groff then wrote to Hull, "Spoke with James Meisken today. He is the one that was asking if you might like to be the personal assistant of Swizz Beats (Alicia Keys husband)…anyway, he asked how you are and I told him you were working at a boutique bank in Greenwich as assistant to the CEO… He immediately wanted to pass this condo along to see if you might know someone who would like to buy it."

Sebastian captioned this exchange with, "HELP!!! LESLIE GROFF, PERSONAL ASSISTANT OF EPSTEIN OFFERED HER TWIN SISTER ASHLEY HULL TO BE HIS [Swizz Beatz] ASSISTANT. ASHLEY HULL AND PETER HULL HAVE BEEN MENTIONED MANY TIMES, INVESTIGATE." She then included background information on the Hull's and Groff.

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Jahna Sebastian Accusations Against Swizz Beatz

Overall, these are incredibly serious allegations being made. Things have really escalated between Sebastian and Beatz. A few days ago, Sebastian accused her ex of enabling their daughter, Nicole. She alleged that both he and Keys have encouraged/fostered an environment to fuel her addictions to drugs and vaping.

On the drug front, marijuana was the only one named. Moreover, Sebastian alleged that Nicole hit her and that Beatz and Keys have sent Nicole "spiraling." "I'M TRYING TO SAVE HER FROM FURTHER DESTRUCTION. I’VE SPOKEN TO HER DAD SO MANY TIMES ABOUT IT. THEY IGNORE EVERYTHING. IF YOU HAVE TO GO PUBLIC TO SAVE YOUR CHILD FROM DRUGS YOU SHOULD INSTEAD OF YOUR CHILD SPIRALLING OUT OF CONTROL AND PUBLICLY DYING FROM AN OVERDOSE IN A BATH TUB LIKE WHITNEY HOUSTON’S DAUGHTER."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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