Jahna Sebastian Accuses Swizz Beatz Of Kidnapping Daughter And Rape

Jahna Sebastian's accusations against Swizz Beatz have just grown more alarming. The producer's ex claims she's filed a criminal case against him, which alleges him of rape. Furthermore, it alleges that he kidnapped their 17-year-old daughter, Nicole Dean.

Taking to her Instagram late yesterday, Sebastian wrote, "I HAVE FILED A CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST SWIZZ BEATZ FOR RAPE. HE IS TRYING TO SILENCE ME. HE HAS ABDUCTED NICOLE TODAY. I HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE POLICE, COURTS, SOCIAL SERVICES FOR YEARS. I HAVE DONE EVERYTHING."

Sebastian also alleges that Swizz Beatz has ties to Jeffrey Epstein. "SOS: SWIZZ BEATZ IN EPSTEIN FILES," the alleged documents were titled. These documents are the alleged emails between Lesley Groff and her reported twin sister, Ashley Hull. Per Hollywood Unlocked, Groff spent about two decades in the personal assistant role for Epstein.

Groff's message was a forwarded one that Epstein’s financial advisor, James Meiskin, allegedly sent to a client. Groff then wrote to Hull, "Spoke with James Meisken today. He is the one that was asking if you might like to be the personal assistant of Swizz Beats (Alicia Keys husband)…anyway, he asked how you are and I told him you were working at a boutique bank in Greenwich as assistant to the CEO… He immediately wanted to pass this condo along to see if you might know someone who would like to buy it."

Sebastian captioned this exchange with, "HELP!!! LESLIE GROFF, PERSONAL ASSISTANT OF EPSTEIN OFFERED HER TWIN SISTER ASHLEY HULL TO BE HIS [Swizz Beatz] ASSISTANT. ASHLEY HULL AND PETER HULL HAVE BEEN MENTIONED MANY TIMES, INVESTIGATE." She then included background information on the Hull's and Groff.

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Jahna Sebastian Accusations Against Swizz Beatz

Overall, these are incredibly serious allegations being made. Things have really escalated between Sebastian and Beatz. A few days ago, Sebastian accused her ex of enabling their daughter, Nicole. She alleged that both he and Keys have encouraged/fostered an environment to fuel her addictions to drugs and vaping.