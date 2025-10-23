Nike Brings Back The KD 4 “Texas” Just In Time For Fall

The Nike KD 4 “Texas” is officially returning tomorrow, bringing back one of the most beloved player-inspired colorways in Kevin Durant’s signature line. First released in 2012, this pair pays tribute to Durant’s college days at the University of Texas, where he cemented his status as one of basketball’s brightest young stars.

The return has been highly anticipated, and Nike’s official images have only fueled the hype. The KD 4 helped define Durant’s early years in the NBA. Its mix of comfort, performance, and unique design quickly made it a fan favorite.

Known for its signature midfoot strap and bold color blocking, the silhouette perfectly captures the energy of that early 2010s basketball era. The “Texas” edition became one of the standout colorways thanks to its deep burnt orange finish and white accents, echoing the Longhorns’ iconic team colors.

The KD line itself has always reflected Durant’s growth with each model blending speed, strength, and precision just like his game. The KD 4, in particular, remains a nostalgic favorite among sneakerheads who remember the excitement of Nike Basketball’s golden run.

As seen in the official photos, the “Texas” colorway returns in true-to-original form. It keeps the same spirit alive. Its sleek finish and college-inspired details remind fans just how strong Durant’s roots in Austin still are.

Nike KD 4 “Texas”

Image via Nike

The Nike KD 4 “Texas” features a burnt orange upper with white and metallic accents that honor the University of Texas. Also a glossy midfoot strap delivers lockdown support and classic KD style.

The Phylon midsole and Zoom Air cushioning ensure comfort and responsiveness, ideal for both performance and casual wear. The “Big Chucky” detail on the heel adds a personal nod to Durant’s late childhood coach.

Further a white outsole and large Swoosh complete the look. The pair perfectly blends nostalgia and performance, offering a clean tribute to Durant’s college legacy and Nike’s early 2010s design era.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike KD 4 “Texas” will release tomorrow, October 24th! Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they release.

Image via Nike