Nike KD 4 “Christmas” Officially Revealed

A big return this holiday season.

The Nike KD 4, a beloved silhouette in Kevin Durant's signature line, is gearing up for a notable return with its upcoming "Christmas" colorway. Official images have dropped, and this version, originally launched in 2011, embraces the holiday spirit with a striking metallic copper and black color scheme. The bold hues create a sophisticated look that stands out from traditional holiday designs. Its sleek appearance and distinctive color scheme make it perfect for both on-court performance and off-court style. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Durant's line are eagerly awaiting the re-release of the KD 4 "Christmas."

Known for its comfort, stability, and versatility, the KD 4 remains a favorite among basketball players and collectors. The shoe's responsive cushioning and supportive fit make it a reliable option for athletes aiming to elevate their performance. As the release date for the "Christmas" colorway approaches, anticipation is building within the sneaker community. Sneakerheads and fans of Durant's signature line are excited about celebrating the holiday season in style with this iconic sneaker. The KD 4 "Christmas" promises to be a memorable addition to any collection.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a matching black midsole for a cohesive look. The uppers are crafted from metallic copper material, giving them a striking, standout appearance. Additionally, a metallic copper strap overlays the laces, accented by a black Nike Swoosh. The copper tongue showcases "35" branding, while Kevin Durant’s logo adorns the heels, adding a signature touch.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 4 "Christmas" will be released this December. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

