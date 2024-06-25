Nike KD 4 “Christmas” Receives Its First In-Hand Look

13 years later this pair is returning.

The Nike KD 4, a cherished silhouette in Kevin Durant's signature line, is set to make a notable return with its upcoming "Christmas" colorway. Originally launched in 2011, this version embraces the holiday spirit with a striking metallic copper and black color scheme. The "Christmas" colorway combines these bold hues, creating a sophisticated look that stands out from traditional holiday designs. Its sleek appearance and distinctive color scheme make it a perfect choice for both on-court performance and off-court style. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Durant's signature line are eagerly awaiting the re-release of the KD 4 "Christmas."

Known for its comfort, stability, and versatility, the KD 4 remains a popular choice among basketball players and collectors. The shoe's responsive cushioning and supportive fit continue to make it a reliable option for athletes aiming to elevate their performance. As the release date for the "Christmas" colorway approaches, anticipation is building within the sneaker community. Sneakerheads and fans of Durant's signature line are excited about the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in style with this iconic sneaker. The KD 4 "Christmas" promises to be a memorable addition to any collection.

“Christmas” Nike KD 4

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole complemented by a matching black midsole. The uppers are entirely crafted from metallic copper material, giving them a striking appearance. Additionally, a metallic copper strap overlays the laces, highlighted by a black Nike Swoosh. The copper tongue features "35" branding, while Kevin Durant’s logo adorns the heels.