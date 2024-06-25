Nike KD 4 “Christmas” Receives Its First In-Hand Look

BYBen Atkinson187 Views
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
13 years later this pair is returning.

The Nike KD 4, a cherished silhouette in Kevin Durant's signature line, is set to make a notable return with its upcoming "Christmas" colorway. Originally launched in 2011, this version embraces the holiday spirit with a striking metallic copper and black color scheme. The "Christmas" colorway combines these bold hues, creating a sophisticated look that stands out from traditional holiday designs. Its sleek appearance and distinctive color scheme make it a perfect choice for both on-court performance and off-court style. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Durant's signature line are eagerly awaiting the re-release of the KD 4 "Christmas."

Known for its comfort, stability, and versatility, the KD 4 remains a popular choice among basketball players and collectors. The shoe's responsive cushioning and supportive fit continue to make it a reliable option for athletes aiming to elevate their performance. As the release date for the "Christmas" colorway approaches, anticipation is building within the sneaker community. Sneakerheads and fans of Durant's signature line are excited about the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in style with this iconic sneaker. The KD 4 "Christmas" promises to be a memorable addition to any collection.

“Christmas” Nike KD 4

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole complemented by a matching black midsole. The uppers are entirely crafted from metallic copper material, giving them a striking appearance. Additionally, a metallic copper strap overlays the laces, highlighted by a black Nike Swoosh. The copper tongue features "35" branding, while Kevin Durant’s logo adorns the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Christmas” will be released this December. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 'Bred' and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
