Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" Release Date Confirmed

Jordan Brand has confirmed the release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive." This clean colorway brings earthy tones to the classic silhouette. The "Olive" perfectly captures neutral aesthetic vibes for everyday wear.

@MrUnloved1s reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” will be released on January 31st, 2026.

Premium materials elevate this release above standard Air Jordan 1 Lows. The olive green and white combination creates timeless appeal instantly. This colorway works seamlessly with virtually any wardrobe choice.

The neutral palette makes these incredibly versatile for year-round wearing. Sneakerheads appreciate when Jordan Brand delivers understated elegance like this. Premium nubuck and leather construction shows throughout the entire upper.

The quality materials justify the OG name on this release. Jordan Brand clearly invested in making these feel special. The craftsmanship matches the original Air Jordan 1 standards perfectly. Olive green covers the overlays, toe box, and heel areas.

Crisp white leather fills in the midfoot and quarter panels. Black accents appear on the Nike swoosh and lacing system. The vintage cream midsole adds aged aesthetic appeal to the design. The Air Jordan Wings logo appears embossed on the heel counter.

An olive green outsole completes the cohesive color blocking throughout. These will age beautifully with regular wear over time. The neutral tones hide creasing better than bright white colorways.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" features premium olive green nubuck overlays. The earthy tone covers the toe box, heel counter, and eyestay areas. Crisp white leather fills the side panels and quarter sections beautifully.

A black leather Nike swoosh cuts across the lateral and medial sides. Black flat laces thread through olive green eyelets for subtle contrast. The embossed Air Jordan Wings logo appears on the olive heel counter. Nike Air branding sits on the tongue in matching olive tones.

A vintage cream midsole wraps around creating that aged aesthetic perfectly. The olive green rubber outsole features classic Air Jordan 1 tread patterns. The overall construction showcases premium materials and clean minimalist color blocking.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.