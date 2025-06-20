Classic fights by icons Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan are about to receive the artificial intelligence treatment for the next generation.

The news was revealed at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Chinese film studios unveiled a sweeping plan to restore 100 classic kung fu films using artificial intelligence. Partnering with the China Film Foundation, the initiative—called the Kung Fu Film Heritage Project—aims to digitally enhance visual and audio quality while preserving the original spirit of the genre.

The project will breathe new life into landmark titles. The list of films include Fist of Fury, The Big Boss, Drunken Master, and Once Upon a Time in China.

These films helped define martial arts cinema, elevating stars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan into global icons. The effort seeks to reintroduce their legacy to younger generations by upgrading decades-old prints for modern platforms.

Bruce Lee & Jackie Chan AI

Zhang Qilin, chair of the China Film Foundation, underscored the cultural weight of these films. “From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan, from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to Wolf Warrior, these works have shown the world the vitality and spirit of the Chinese people,” he said, calling them China’s cinematic ambassadors.

Backing the project are the foundation’s Film and Urban Development Special Fund and Quantum Animation, the studio behind A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Frontier. Their technical capabilities will drive the AI-led restoration.

Yet the use of AI in filmmaking remains controversial. While the technology can accelerate restoration, many artists see it as a threat. Earlier this month, international guilds for actors, animators, and writers staged a protest at the Annecy Animation Festival, warning against AI’s encroachment on creative labor.

The Kung Fu Film Heritage Project now finds itself at the heart of that tension. For some, it’s a way to safeguard cultural treasures. For others, it’s a risk to the artistry that gave these films their lasting power.