Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

By Ben Atkinson
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States looks on prior to the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Tatum is gearing up for a big season.

The Jordan Tatum 3, Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker, is generating buzz with its highly anticipated "Floral" colorway. Recently, Jayson Tatum attended a Jordan event where a lucky fan received a signed pair of these sneakers, further fueling excitement. The first images of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" have surfaced, and sneaker enthusiasts are thrilled. This unique design features a captivating mix of white, black, and green, highlighted by a striking floral wavy pattern on the uppers. The "Floral" edition perfectly captures Tatum's dynamic style, both on and off the court.

Crafted with precision, the Jordan Tatum 3 offers a perfect blend of comfort, support, and durability. Whether you're on the court or out in the streets, the "Floral" colorway ensures you stand out in style. As the release of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" approaches, anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to add this unique pair to their collection. With its eye-catching design and Tatum's endorsement, the Jordan Tatum 3 is set to become a must-have for fans of basketball and streetwear fashion.

"Floral" Jordan Tatum 3

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole, with hints of white and green. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with a wavy floral pattern throughout. The pattern is lined with black and green, creating a colorful sneaker. Also, a black Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in white.

Sneaker Files reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” will be released in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
