Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Jordan Tatum 3, Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker, is generating buzz with its highly anticipated "Floral" colorway. Recently, Jayson Tatum attended a Jordan event where a lucky fan received a signed pair of these sneakers, further fueling excitement. The first images of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" have surfaced, and sneaker enthusiasts are thrilled. This unique design features a captivating mix of white, black, and green, highlighted by a striking floral wavy pattern on the uppers. The "Floral" edition perfectly captures Tatum's dynamic style, both on and off the court.
Crafted with precision, the Jordan Tatum 3 offers a perfect blend of comfort, support, and durability. Whether you're on the court or out in the streets, the "Floral" colorway ensures you stand out in style. As the release of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" approaches, anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to add this unique pair to their collection. With its eye-catching design and Tatum's endorsement, the Jordan Tatum 3 is set to become a must-have for fans of basketball and streetwear fashion.
"Floral" Jordan Tatum 3
The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole, with hints of white and green. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with a wavy floral pattern throughout. The pattern is lined with black and green, creating a colorful sneaker. Also, a black Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in white.
Sneaker Files reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” will be released in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
