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closing ceremony
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LeBron Rocks Meaningful Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" In Lakers Loss
LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 23 "Closing Ceremony" inspired by the KITH x LeBron 15 as the Lakers fell to 0-3 against the Thunder
By
Ben Atkinson
May 10, 2026