Those Mount Rushmore conversations in Hip Hop always get tongues wagging. Whenever possible, top-selling artists are often asked about their favorites, and Tyler, the Creator is in the hot seat. Recently, he sat down with DJ Drama for his Gangsta Grillz podcast, where the California superstar was asked to name off his favorites, and he dropped off names and albums that are heavily in his rotation.
Drama wanted to know who the IGOR hitmaker had on his list. After taking a heavy sigh, Tyler listed off his favorites. "Pharrell, Erykah Badu, Jamiroquai, Mr. Steven Wonder..." he said. He paused to check to make sure there were only four people on Mt. Rushmore. Then, Tyler continued, and this time, with his favorite rappers.
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"Eminem, André [3000], Pusha T, Shawn Carter, Mr. Dwayne Carter, and [Pharrell]," the rapper added. Before you get comfortable thinking that's all, Tyler continued with his favorite albums. He listed N.E.R.D.'s In Search Of..., Em's Marshall Mathers LP, Clipse's Hell Hath No Fury, Badu's Mama's Gun, the late D'Angelo's Voodoo, and Zhané's self-titled record.
Quickly, fans began debating Tyler's choices, especially because Mt. Rushmore lists often look similar. Notably, many were surprised that the regular favorites weren't mentioned, including Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, and the Notorious B.I.G. Those icons have been staples in conversations like these, but it's clear that as generations move forward, so do Rushmore choices.
Who is on your Mt. Rushmore of artists, albums, and rappers? Let us know in the comments, and check out more from Tyler, the Creator on the Gangsta Grillz podcast below.