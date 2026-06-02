Tyler, The Creator Names His Mount Rushmore: Erykah, Pharrell, Jamiroquai, & More

BY Erika Marie
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Tyler, The Creator performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.,
Tyler, The Creator performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Hitmaker Tyler, the Creator names his favorite artists, rappers, and albums while chatting with DJ Drama on the Gangsta Grillz podcast.

Those Mount Rushmore conversations in Hip Hop always get tongues wagging. Whenever possible, top-selling artists are often asked about their favorites, and Tyler, the Creator is in the hot seat. Recently, he sat down with DJ Drama for his Gangsta Grillz podcast, where the California superstar was asked to name off his favorites, and he dropped off names and albums that are heavily in his rotation.

Drama wanted to know who the IGOR hitmaker had on his list. After taking a heavy sigh, Tyler listed off his favorites. "Pharrell, Erykah Badu, Jamiroquai, Mr. Steven Wonder..." he said. He paused to check to make sure there were only four people on Mt. Rushmore. Then, Tyler continued, and this time, with his favorite rappers.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals His Surprising Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

"Eminem, André [3000], Pusha T, Shawn Carter, Mr. Dwayne Carter, and [Pharrell]," the rapper added. Before you get comfortable thinking that's all, Tyler continued with his favorite albums. He listed N.E.R.D.'s In Search Of..., Em's Marshall Mathers LP, Clipse's Hell Hath No Fury, Badu's Mama's Gun, the late D'Angelo's Voodoo, and Zhané's self-titled record.

Quickly, fans began debating Tyler's choices, especially because Mt. Rushmore lists often look similar. Notably, many were surprised that the regular favorites weren't mentioned, including Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, and the Notorious B.I.G. Those icons have been staples in conversations like these, but it's clear that as generations move forward, so do Rushmore choices.

Who is on your Mt. Rushmore of artists, albums, and rappers? Let us know in the comments, and check out more from Tyler, the Creator on the Gangsta Grillz podcast below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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