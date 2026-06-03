Tyler, The Creator Explains Why He Rejected Signing To Jay-Z

Tyler The Creator and Odd Future’s success story is something that every young artist should study. When they came out of the gate, they disrupted everything in sight, but that was also part of why they were so compelling. Obviously, the second that “Yonkers” went viral, everyone wanted to see how they could get involved with the OF brand, yet Tyler was adamant about doing everything on his own, even when the opportunity to work with Jay-Z came about.

During a recent interview with DJ Drama, Tyler detailed how his remix of N.E.R.D’s “Inside Of Clouds” eventually led to a co-sign from Pharrell. With Hov observing from afar, he eventually invited Tyler and the OF collective to his Los Angeles home for tacos before expressing interest in inking Odd Future to the Roc Nation imprint. However, Tyler made it clear that he was committed to seeing his vision through.

“I just want creative control and do everything,” he recalled saying during his conversation with Jay-Z. “I love your work. Everyone’s cool. But I don’t think you guys have what I have and could help me get to what I truly want. Not what we think we’re supposed to have as musicians, the shiny plane. I don’t want that. Right now, I just want to sit on Photoshop and make these weird beats, and then I’ll get there.”

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