Yonkers - Song by Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator has developed quite a bit as an artist over the years, and nothing is a better example of that then "Yonkers."

Fifteen years ago on Tuesday, Tyler, the Creator dropped his iconic song "Yonkers." Of course, most of you know that the music video is what put this song over the edge. It is a video that features Tyler eating an insect, in what can only be described as a moment of pure shock value. To this day, "Yonkers" remains one of those songs that Tyler fans talk about. However, it is a sound that the artist has largely abandoned. Instead, the artist is more occupied with making grandiose concept albums like IGOR and Chromakopia. Regardless, this was the moment when a lot of hip-hop fans became aware of Tyler. As a result, we highly encourage you to give this a listen today.

