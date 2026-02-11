Yonkers - Song by Tyler, the Creator

Fifteen years ago on Tuesday, Tyler, the Creator dropped his iconic song "Yonkers." Of course, most of you know that the music video is what put this song over the edge. It is a video that features Tyler eating an insect, in what can only be described as a moment of pure shock value. To this day, "Yonkers" remains one of those songs that Tyler fans talk about. However, it is a sound that the artist has largely abandoned. Instead, the artist is more occupied with making grandiose concept albums like IGOR and Chromakopia. Regardless, this was the moment when a lot of hip-hop fans became aware of Tyler. As a result, we highly encourage you to give this a listen today.
Release Date: February 10, 2011
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Goblin
Quotable Lyrics from Yonkers
Jesus called, he said he's sick of the disses
I told him to quit bitchin', this isn't a fuckin' hotline
For a fuckin' shrink, sheesh, I already got mine
And he's not fuckin' workin', I think I'm wastin' my damn time