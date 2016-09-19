goblin
- MusicTyler, The Creator Says His Debut Album Is "Terrible"Tyler, The Creators says he still appreciates the LP's "Energy."By Caroline Fisher
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Debut "Goblin" Turns 12Twelve years after the release of Tyler, the Creator's 'Goblin,' we're taking a look back on the album's influence on his career and his fanbase. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTyler, The Creator Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Of "Goblin"It's been 10 years since Tyler, The Creator dropped his debut studio album, "Goblin." By Aron A.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Enjoys A Decade Of "Yonkers"Tyler, The Creator looks back on ten years of "Yonkers," the breakout single that remains a fan-favorite to this day. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Musical Evolution In 4 StagesDefining the 4 musical stages of Tyler the Creator, Rap's Renaissance Man. By Michael Kawaida
- MusicStudent Charged With Terrorist Threat After Writing Tyler, The Creator Lyrics On CampusOh no.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator Wishes He Had "Refined" His First 4 AlbumsTyler, The Creator acknowledges the power of hindsight. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTyler, The Creator's Evolution: From "Bastard" To "Flower Boy"With "IGOR"'s imminent arrival, we took a look at the musical and lyrical growth of Tyler, The Creator and the shifts in his artistry. By Robert Blair
- MusicTyler, The Creator Fans Launch Petition To Lift Ban From Entering The U.K.Fans rally together for Tyler, The Creator.By Aron A.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Talks Eminem, Kanye & How His Music Has Aged With GQ StyleTyler still likes "Bastard," but isn't a huge fan of "Goblin."By Trevor Smith
- Original Content10 Essential Tyler, The Creator TracksGOLF WANG CEO Tyler, The Creator's discography is very similar to a rollercoaster.By Devon Jefferson
- NewsNew Marvel Hip Hop Variants: ScHoolboy Q, Tyler, the Creator, Chance the Rapper, & MoreCheck out 11 new Marvel hip hop variant album covers.By Danny Schwartz