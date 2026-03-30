Tyler, The Creator Slams Café For Posting A.I. Image Of Him

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The image showed Tyler, The Creator dining on breakfast at the restaurant, but he says it is completely fake.

Tyler, The Creator called out a Mexican café on social media on Sunday for sharing an image of him dining at the restaurant that was created with artificial intelligence. "FAKE YOU WEIRDO," Tyler responded to the image. It shows him rocking a Golf hat and dining on scrambled eggs and pancakes while using his laptop.

When Kurrco shared Tyler's comment on X (formerly Twitter), fans jumped in to defend him in the replies. "Using AI to fake a celebrity endorsement for your restaurant is the 2026 version of photoshopping a yelp review. Except now the celebrity can see it in real time and roast you to 40 million people," one user wrote. Another added: "See what ai is doing to people, this making Tyler go insane even sza hates ai, and I have to block every mf on Spotify who used ai to make music."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Says Filming Marty Supreme With Josh Safdie Destroyed His Sleep Schedule

Tyler, The Creator's Stance On A.I.

A.I. has been a highly controversial issue in hip-hop in recent years. Tyler, The Creator previously voiced his opinion on the technology while discussing its use in music during an appearance on Art Official Intelligence Radio on Apple Music 1 in 2024.

"I think A.I. needs to do the mundane sh*t like figure out the robot to fix these f*cking potholes or get this damn smog. … Adding snares and drawing? Like, no," Tyler said at the time, as caught by Complex. "That’s the superpower that we have that keeps things unique and moving forward. Why have a computer do that special power that us as humans have?"

He continued: "Like, make this n***a clean up the ground [or] get the cancer cells out of us. Making a beat? Like, no. Stop. It might have its perks. And also, I’m always ahead of even myself so the A.I. will never catch up to me creatively. It’ll only have a reference point of what I’ve already did, not where I’m going, because it’s not me. I’m not scared of that."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Delivers A Performance For The Ages At The Grammy Awards

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Tyler, The Creator Shares A Video Of His New Louis Vuitton Capsule
Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Tyler The Creator & Pharrell's Meetup In The Studio Has Fans Demanding New Music
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0