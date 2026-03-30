Tyler, The Creator Slams Café For Posting A.I. Image Of Him

Tyler, The Creator called out a Mexican café on social media on Sunday for sharing an image of him dining at the restaurant that was created with artificial intelligence. "FAKE YOU WEIRDO," Tyler responded to the image. It shows him rocking a Golf hat and dining on scrambled eggs and pancakes while using his laptop.

When Kurrco shared Tyler's comment on X (formerly Twitter), fans jumped in to defend him in the replies. "Using AI to fake a celebrity endorsement for your restaurant is the 2026 version of photoshopping a yelp review. Except now the celebrity can see it in real time and roast you to 40 million people," one user wrote. Another added: "See what ai is doing to people, this making Tyler go insane even sza hates ai, and I have to block every mf on Spotify who used ai to make music."

Tyler, The Creator's Stance On A.I.

A.I. has been a highly controversial issue in hip-hop in recent years. Tyler, The Creator previously voiced his opinion on the technology while discussing its use in music during an appearance on Art Official Intelligence Radio on Apple Music 1 in 2024.

"I think A.I. needs to do the mundane sh*t like figure out the robot to fix these f*cking potholes or get this damn smog. … Adding snares and drawing? Like, no," Tyler said at the time, as caught by Complex. "That’s the superpower that we have that keeps things unique and moving forward. Why have a computer do that special power that us as humans have?"