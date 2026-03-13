Tyler, The Creator Says Filming Marty Supreme With Josh Safdie Destroyed His Sleep Schedule

BY Tallie Spencer
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator throws a pair of binoculars into the crowd during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024.
Tyler, The Creator shares what was difficult for him.

Tyler, The Creator is known for his meticulous routines, but it sounds like working on the upcoming film Marty Supreme pushed that structure completely out the window. While speaking about the experience recently, Tyler joked that the long overnight filming schedule left him completely thrown off. Especially since he’s used to keeping a strict bedtime.

For the film, he starred as Wally, a taxi driver and friend of the Marty Supreme character played by Timothée Chalamet.

“I go to sleep at 9PM, bro,” Tyler said while recalling the shoot. “This motherf**ker Josh Safdie has us out here at **king 6AM talking about, ‘Alright y’all! See y’all tomorrow!’”

Then he delivered the punchline that had fans laughing online.

“B*tch, it is tomorrow already.”

Tyler’s comments highlight just how demanding film sets can be, particularly when working with directors known for intense production schedules. Safdie, one half of the filmmaking duo behind movies like Uncut Gems and Good Time, has built a reputation for immersive and often chaotic productions that push actors into unpredictable territory.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Gushes Over "Marty Supreme" With Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Tyler The Creator Opens Up About Filming Schedule

This wasn't the first time that Tyler had spoken about his work on the film. Shortly after the movie hit theaters, he shared pictures from the set on Instagram with fellow cast members and encouraged fans to go see it.

"What a time. Thank you thank you josh. Started shooting this movie same week CHROMAKOPIA came out. What a blast. I love jumping head first into something new," he wrote.

Marty Supreme made Tyler's first acting debut. Although he's no stranger to creative pursuit, it seems the biggest adjustment for Tyler wasn’t learning lines or stepping into character. It was simply staying awake long enough to make it through filming.

