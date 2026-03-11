Dwight Howard has responded to his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, accusing him of allegedly abusing cocaine. Taking to his Snapchat account on Wednesday, he wrote over a black screen: “Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol.”

Luciani brought up the claim in a longer video online, accusing the former NBA star of pressuring his son, David, into lying about her to Child Protective Services. “I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 month marriage," she said. "Every one around me told me you made a commitment though sickness and health and that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now. Look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

It was after this that she brought up the cocaine allegations. Breaking into tears, she showed the camera a large bag containing a white substance. "This is what I'm losing my marriage to, this sh*t," she said.

Dwight Howard's Divorce

Following the allegations, Howard filed for divorce from Luciani. He labeled their marriage "irretrievably broken," mirroring the same language she used in her own divorce filing last year. The major difference in their filings is that Luciani wants everything "equitably divided" and to receive alimony.