Dwight Howard Breaks Silence On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Allegations

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NBA player Dwight Howard watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Dwight Howard's social media post comes after he filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, earlier this week.

Dwight Howard has responded to his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, accusing him of allegedly abusing cocaine. Taking to his Snapchat account on Wednesday, he wrote over a black screen: “Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol.”

Luciani brought up the claim in a longer video online, accusing the former NBA star of pressuring his son, David, into lying about her to Child Protective Services. “I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 month marriage," she said. "Every one around me told me you made a commitment though sickness and health and that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now. Look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

It was after this that she brought up the cocaine allegations. Breaking into tears, she showed the camera a large bag containing a white substance. "This is what I'm losing my marriage to, this sh*t," she said.

Read More: Royce Reed Takes Yet Another Swipe At Dwight Howard After His Divorce Filing

Dwight Howard's Divorce

Following the allegations, Howard filed for divorce from Luciani. He labeled their marriage "irretrievably broken," mirroring the same language she used in her own divorce filing last year. The major difference in their filings is that Luciani wants everything "equitably divided" and to receive alimony.

Luciani addressed Howard's decision to file for divorce in a comment on an Instagram post from The Shade Room. “Racing me to file first this time is small news when I filed first last year … all good, but still not going to visit my step daughter one single time who was taken & has been with the state since Thursday is more hurtful to me. . Us adults will be ok, but the kids need better. This too shall pass,” she wrote.

Read More: Dwight Howard's Son Responds After Amy Luciani Claims CPS Took Her Daughter

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Sports Royce Reed Takes Yet Another Swipe At Dwight Howard After His Divorce Filing
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets Sports Dwight Howard Looks Unbothered In First Appearance Since Amy Luciani's Allegations
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Gossip Dwight Howard's Son Responds After Amy Luciani Claims CPS Took Her Daughter
Amy Luciani Dwight Howard Divorce Relationship News Relationships Amy Luciani Files For Divorce From Dwight Howard After Six Months Of Marriage
Comments 0