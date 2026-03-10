Royce Reed got in another jab at Dwight Howard on her Instagram Story on Monday, following the news that he has filed for divorce from Amy Luciani. She shared a screenshot from the film, Rocky IV, in which Tony Burton yells, "Throw the damn towel!" She added to the quote: "Yikes!"

Howard's decision comes after Luciani put out her own divorce filing, last summer. In both documents, the estranged spouses cited their relationship as "irretrievably broken." Where the two sides disagree is in their assets. Luciani wants everything "equitably divided" and also wants alimony. Howard, on the other hand, disagrees.

Luciani addressed Howard's filing in a comment on an Instagram post from The Shade Room. “Racing me to file first this time is small news when I filed first last year … all good, but still not going to visit my step daughter one single time who was taken & has been with the state since Thursday is more hurtful to me. . Us adults will be ok, but the kids need better. This too shall pass,” she wrote.

Amy Luciani's Bombshell Allegations

Howard's divorce filing comes after Luciani put out a video publicizing several allegations about the former NBA star. She claimed that Howard pressured his son, David, into lying about her to Child Protective Services. “I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 month marriage," she said. "Every one around me told me you made a commitment though sickness and health and that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now. Look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Breaking into tears, she also showed the camera a large bag containing a white substance, which she appeared to be alleging was cocaine. "This is what I'm losing my marriage to, this sh*t," she said.