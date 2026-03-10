Dwight Howard Police Call Leads To Harrowing Suicide Threat Revelation

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player and slam dunk contest judge Dwight Howard looks on during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Amidst the divorce between Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani, the public is finding out just how turbulent their lives have really been.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani are going through a divorce after some truly disturbing allegations were made over the weekend. In an emotional video on social media, Luciani accused Howard of being a cocaine addict. She also claimed that CPS had taken away their daughter after numerous home visits.

These allegations made waves on social media. Howard's ex, Royce Reed, was one of the first people to hop online to say something. Meanwhile, we also saw Howard's son weigh in on the situation.

On Monday evening, Howard beat Luciani to the punch by filing for divorce. By all accounts, Luciani was going to do the same, but Howard got in his filing before she could. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that even more details are being leaked to the press.

For instance, according to TMZ, we now have details from various police calls that were made to Howard's home. In fact, the police showed up at Howard's home three times over the course of a two-week time span.

Dwight Howard Divorce Amy Luciani
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All three calls were for something different. Someone who represents the Gwinnett Police Department told TMZ that there was a theft report, a domestic dispute, and a suicide threat. At this time, it is unknown whether it was Howard or Luciani who made the suicide threat.

The details of the alleged domestic dispute are also unknown. For now, the Gwinnett Police Department is not giving exact details on any of this. Instead, they are simply telling TMZ the basics of what has been going on.

Whatever the case may be, this is an incredibly sad situation, and you have to feel for Howard's children through all of this. They have been caught in the middle of a truly terrible situation. Hopefully, everyone is able to get the help that they need.

